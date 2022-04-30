‘They were always together’: Family identifies mom, 2 siblings killed in Arlington apartment

A 33-year-old mother and her sister and brother who were gunned down in their Arlington apartment on Friday were inseparable, their family told News4JAX on Saturday. Johnisha’s boyfriend, 37-year-old Terrell Lewis, the father of her 8-year-old son, has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder in the killings.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 33-year-old mother and her sister and brother who were gunned down in their Arlington apartment on Friday were inseparable, their family told News4JAX on Saturday.

Relatives said police found Johnisha Williams, her brother, 30-year-old Jordan Williams, and her sister, 28-year-old Jamonica Williams, shot to death at the River City Landing Apartments.

Johnisha’s boyfriend, 37-year-old Terrell Lewis, the father of her 8-year-old son, has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder in the killings. He was ordered to be held without bond Saturday when he appeared before a judge.

Triple homicide suspect Terrell Lewis appeared in court Saturday. (WJXT)

The news was a relief to Kimberly Levens, the mother of the victims, who has now taken in her grandson. She and other family members attended Lewis’ first appearance on Saturday.

“We have to live with this for the rest of our lives. They are not coming back. He is still here. They are not coming back, so we have to deal with this,” Levens said.

There was also relief for the family Friday when Johnisha’s son, Ja’rell, was found safe by authorities after they said Lewis kidnapped him following the shootings -- which prompted an Amber Alert. Ja’rell was found safe about two and a half hours after the alert was issued when someone spotted the car from the alert and called 911.

News4JAX learned Lewis was named in a 2016 domestic violence injunction obtained by Johnisha when Ja’rell was 2 years old.

Levens allowed News4JAX to speak with Ja’rell on Saturday about his memories of his mother.

“She was always nice to me. She put money on my games. She helped me do my math and schoolwork, and she always loved me,” he said.

Johnisha Williams, 33; Jamonica Williams, 28; Jordan Williams, 30, were shot and killed in their Arlington apartment on Friday, family says. (Photos provided by family)

Tyonna Hollis, a cousin of the three victims, said she never remembers them being apart.

“They were like The Three Musketeers. They were always together. You would not see one without the other, so it’s definitely sad that this happened,” Hollis said. “This is very tragic, but I am at least glad that they are together for this.”

She said she learned the tragic news when her mother called her to say her cousins had been gunned down in their home.

Lt. Mike Silcox, with JSO’s investigations division, said officers were called about 7:30 a.m. to a welfare check at the apartment complex after a 911 caller said a neighbor heard an argument and a loud noise.

When police arrived, according to Silcox, they found the three adults dead of gunshot wounds.

Hollis said the family is glad an arrest has been made because they need to move forward.

“I feel like justice is going to be served so I have some hope for that,” Hollis said. “We are just going to try to continue healing for our family.”