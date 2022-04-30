No bond for suspect in Arlington triple shooting that prompted Amber Alert

The man accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend, the mother of his child, and her siblings, then kidnapping his son, faced a judge for the first time Saturday. The shooting happened at an apartment complex in Arlington.

Terrell Lewis, 37, was booked into the Duval County jail Friday afternoon on three counts of second-degree murder. Police said he killed three people at an apartment complex in Arlington earlier that morning.

Family members told News4JAX that one of the victims was Lewis’ girlfriend, and the mother of his child, an 8-year-old boy who Lewis kidnapped -- prompting an Amber Alert.

Family said the other two killed inside the River City Landing Apartments Friday morning were the girlfriend’s sister and her brother.

Someone called the police telling them they heard a lot of arguing and then a loud noise.

The three victims were found dead inside the apartment.

News4JAX spoke to Tina Penn, who is a cousin of the victims, about how she learned about what happened.

“My aunt, which is their mother, called and said she couldn’t get in contact with any of them and that there was a killing out here – that three people got killed in the apartments where they live and to go out there to find out what’s going on. That’s when I came out there to see what was happening, and it’s them,” said Penn.

Investigators say Lewis kidnapped his 8-year-old son. That’s when the Amber Alert was sent out.

Lewis and the boy were both found early in the afternoon at the Colonial Point Condominiums, which is four miles away from where the shooting occurred.

The person who called 911 spotted the car police say Lewis was driving, which led to Lewis’ arrest.

His son was found safely.

Court records show Lewis was named in a domestic violence injunction in 2016 by his son’s mother.

Lewis is scheduled to be back in court May 23.