MOSH shares renderings for new museum on the northbank

The Museum of Science & History (MOSH) releases exterior renderings for new museum.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Museum of Science & History (MOSH) today released exterior renderings for its new Museum on the Northbank. MOSH has been on the Southbank for more than 50 years. It plans to move to the Northbank.

DLR Group will collaborate with kasper architects + associates, a Jacksonville-based architecture firm, and SCAPE, a New York-based landscape architecture firm, on the capital project that aims to relocate MOSH to a four-acre parcel on the Northbank, the museum announced.

The release comes on the heels of MOSH’s inaugural GALAXY fundraiser, presented by Warren Equity Partners and Dream Finders Homes. The sold-out event drew 500+ museum supporters to the black-tie gala on Saturday, April 30, which generated more than $500,000 for the MOSH Genesis capital campaign.

“Seeking to expand its capacity to serve more students and visitors, MOSH’s new museum will relocate to the Jacksonville Shipyards on the Northbank of the St. Johns River,” a release said.

The museum said MOSH has outgrown its current location, a 77,000-square foot facility on Jacksonville’s Southbank. The goal now is to build a museum capable of handling an estimated 469,000 visitors a year, a 168-percent increase over the existing facility’s foot traffic.

