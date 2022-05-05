Clay County Emergency Management releases updated hurricane evacuation zone map

Clay County Emergency Management has released an updated map with the county’s hurricane evacuation zones.

The map will be effective for the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, which begins June 1.

The updated Northeast Florida Sea, Land, and Overland Surges from Hurricanes (SLOSH) model results were released by the National Hurricane Center in late 2021. The new Storm Surge Basin takes advantage of faster computing power to cover a more comprehensive area and provide a more inclusive picture of storm surge inundation into Clay County. This information, along with historical impacts and existing flood zones, is the basis for the new evacuation zone map. Residents who were previously not in an evacuation zone may now be included due to this updated storm surge data.

Those who live in a mobile home or another type of vulnerable housing are considered as being in an evacuation zone regardless of the home’s location.

The updated Clay County hurricane evacuation zone map can be downloaded here. Residents may also use the address lookup tool, which can be found here, to determine their evacuation zone.

Visit ALERT.claycountygov.com to sign up for emergency alerts and get updated disaster preparedness information.