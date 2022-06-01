Getting into gear for hurricane season: Keep your tank at least half full, and other fuel tips

Runnin' On Empty -- Get a full tank of gas in at least one of your cars.

Hurricane season began Wednesday and goes through Nov. 30, and we know most Floridians have heard it all before. But we want to keep you safe and make sure you’re ready.

MORE: News4JAX Hurricane Section | Plan and Prepare | Generator Safety

With experts predicting (yet another) above-average Atlantic hurricane season, it could be a long six months of watching, waiting and reacting for Floridians.

But there are things you can do ahead of a storm to make sure you’re ready.

DOWNLOAD: 2022 Hurricane Survival Guide

Ad

When it comes to fuel, Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried offered some advice and important reminders:

Keep all vehicles at least half full during hurricane season.

Keep at least one vehicle filled with gasoline once the earliest predictions indicate a storm may threaten the state.

Pre-purchase fuels (LP gas and gasoline) for generators at the start of hurricane season -- properly stored fuels will last at least six months and can be transferred into a vehicle for use should no emergency arise.

Use gasoline fuel stabilizer to keep gasoline fresh and ready to use when it is needed.

Fuel Safety:

Refill fuel containers on the ground, not in the truck bed or trunk.

Transport and store fuel ONLY in appropriate containers – look for DOT approved containers that close tightly and do not leak.

NEVER store or transport gasoline in milk jugs or open top containers.

Store fuel in a safe and well-ventilated location.

Report Outages/Quality: To report fuel outages or quality issues before or after a hurricane, consumers should contact the department’s Division of Consumer Services at 1-800-HELP-FLA, 1-800-FL-AYUDA en Español, or FloridaConsumerHelp.com

“For Floridians, the threat of storms is nothing new. While we always hope for the best, we must all prepare for the worst and not become complacent as we enter the 2022 storm season,” Fried said. “With the potential of an above-average hurricane season, please take the time to make a plan for yourself and your family before potential threats arise and protect against potential natural disaster-related scams after any storms.”

For more on disaster-related scams, click here.