Clay County Sheriff’s Office holds law enforcement memorial to honor the fallen

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – Clay County Sheriff’s deputies and other law enforcement who lost their lives in the line of duty were remembered in a special memorial Thursday morning. Among the deputies honored this year -- Deputy Clint Seagle and Sergeant Eric Twisdale.

Green Cove Springs chief of police Derek Asdot was also remembered. The three members of law enforcement lost their lives to COVID-19.

Clay County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Clint Seagle (Clay County Sheriff’s Office)

Sgt. Eric Twisdale (Officer Down Memorial Page)

Green Cove Springs police chief Derek Asdot

Each name of the 12 members of law enforcement in Clay County who died in the line of duty was read.

Long time member of law enforcement, serving in several different roles including Chaplain, Tim Martin, spoke at the memorial. “Sadly 2021 saw the most line of duty deaths for law enforcement officers since 1930,” Martin said. “And the continued danger of COVID was ever present with 301 COVID deaths. This agency has lost several in the last several years.”

Family members who could attend placed a flower next to the picture of their lost loved one.

Ad

On Wednesday, Nassau County Sheriff’s Office added Deputy Joshua Moyers and Deputy Jack Gwynes to its memorial wall in a ceremony honoring law enforcement who gave their lives serving the community.