Girls flag football team gets $3K Mother’s Day shopping spree

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Academy Sports and Outdoors teamed up with the Jaguars to provide a girls high school flag football team with a $3,000 shopping spree at the store located on Southside Boulevard.

The shopping spree gave each athlete a $200 gift card to shop the store, with the idea of finding mom a perfect gift for Mother’s Day. Jaguars players Tyrell Adams and Jay Tufele were in attendance.

In addition, the Jaguars Foundation presented each player with a custom-made jersey. Trophies were awarded to the coach of the year and the player of the year — Brooke Swenson, of Middleburg High School.

Brooke Swenson, player of the year from Middleburg High School, stands with a custom pair of cleats.

Jay Stillanou, the coach of the year, received a $1,500 grant to assist the Middleburg High School athletics program.