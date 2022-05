PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Putnam County that left a 44-year-old man dead.

The crash happened just before 3 p.m. Saturday on Keuka Road in Hawthorne. Troopers say the two pickup trucks collided head-on after one of the trucks crossed into the other’s lane. The driver of the truck that left its lane was killed, while the other driver was left with minor injuries.

Troopers are still trying to figure out what caused the crash.