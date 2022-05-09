JSO: 11 arrests made, 200+ traffic citations written as part of effort to curb ‘destructive activities’ of some car clubs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is working to curb what it describes as “the dangerous and destructive activities of some car clubs” in the city.

As part of that effort, police said Monday that the Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with the Florida Highway Patrol, has made 11 arrests, issued multiple notices to appear, impounded 10 vehicles, and written more than 200 traffic citations -- many of them criminal in nature.

In addition, according to JSO, officers seized three firearms, along with marijuana, LSD and heroin.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, its numbers reflect results since the crackdown on car club meetups began weeks ago -- not just this weekend. JSO acknowledged the main enforcement effort was at Lem Turner Road and Ida Street. That’s where, witnesses said, police swarmed the parking lot of Roses Discount Store during a car meetup Saturday night.

#JSO released the following statement regarding the activities of some local car groups pic.twitter.com/JHNPz9Cc1N — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) May 9, 2022

Troopers said Monday that they have recently issued 157 arrests, warnings and other civil and criminal charges related to racing.

According to FHP, all of the notices to appear were from this weekend -- most of them from the car club meetup at the Lem Turner Road parking lot. FHP said they were for moving offenses, but there were some for loud horns, drug possession and improper car equipment.

For those who had their cars impounded, it could be up to 30 days before the cars are returned.

The Florida Highway Patrol is thankful for the partnership of the @JSOPIO and @SAO4Florida and their unwavering desire to reduce the hazardous actions of unsafe drivers. — FHPJacksonville (@FHPJacksonville) May 9, 2022

JSO recently announced a crackdown on illegal street takeovers.

For the past several months, the News4JAX I-Team has followed reports of noise complaints, damaged parking lots, crashes and traffic build-ups from the street takeovers.

Last week, JSO announced four people were arrested for actively racing on roadways in the Southside area.

Now the question is whether the action by law enforcement curbs this issue. News4JAX spoke with Belkis Plata, a local defense lawyer at Plata Schott Attorneys and Counselors at Law who said it will really come down to the state attorney’s office on whether these arrests and notices to appear end up as slaps on the wrist or if the agency wants to make a statement.

“It’s really going to depend on the actual acts. I think for the most part, most of these people are either charged with reckless driving or racing on a highway, and sometimes it’s a little difficult for police because they arrive after the fact,” Plata said.

The car group the 904 Banditz has been one of the public faces of this issue. The club released a statement on social media that reads, in part, “Along with ticketing everyone for street racing on highway and spectators tickets for racing on highway when we was just in a parking lot not event close to a highway they ticketed everyone in the lot $229 dollars for this and we gonna fight it.”

Plata said another way officers could target this is all of the advertising of these takeovers on social media.

“A person who facilitates this or participates or makes some money off these events is just as guilty as the people fighting over the cars,” Plata said. “So the prosecutors can definitely go after the facilitators of it, as well.”

As far as video evidence on social media, law enforcement officers have to follow certain procedures on how they obtain it. Unless it’s streamed live, then it’s in the public domain and officers can use it to prosecute, according to Plata.

Anyone with information to share with JSO is asked to call 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

