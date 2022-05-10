NASA administrator Bill Nelson to visit Jacksonville’s Redwire facility

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – NASA administrator Bill Nelson will be in Jacksonville on Tuesday to visit Redwire Space headquarters.

He will tour the Archinaut testing and robotics lab at 1:15 p.m.

The Redwire is working on NASA’s on-orbit servicing, assembly, and manufacturing 2 (OSAM-2) mission, which will build, assemble and deploy a solar array in orbit, according to a release.

“During the visit, Nelson will see firsthand Redwire’s efforts to use lunar and Martian dust to 3D print on the Moon and Mars,” the release said.

Nelson will be briefed on in-space servicing, assembly, and manufacturing (ISAM) capabilities, which support the national strategy announced by the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy and the National Space Council to transform space architectures and help maintain U.S. leadership in space.

Ad

The Redwire facility in Jacksonville serves as the corporate headquarters and boasts 37,000 square feet of space and working areas for prototyping and manufacture/test of flight hardware. The facility also houses professional office areas to facilitate design, analysis, meetings, and other professional functions.