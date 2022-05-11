Woman found dead inside Flagler County nursing home, beaten by another resident according to investigators

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A homicide investigation is underway at the Gold Choice Assisted Living & Memory Care facility on N. Old Kings Road in Palm Coast. Another resident, Cliff Mody, 72, admitted to killing the victim, according to the Sheriff’s office.

Facility staff called 911 around 2 a.m., saying Mody admitted to them he’d beaten a woman to death in his room. Deputies arrived and found the woman on the bed in the suspects room with facial injuries and not breathing.

“This is an unfortunate situation for all families involved, especially the victim’s,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “The Major Case Unit is still working the investigation and charges are pending. This is a very sad outcome for the victim and her family and our thoughts and prayers are with her family.”

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office strongly encourages residents to thoroughly investigate any facility entrusted with the care of a family member. Research facilities and professionals by visiting the Florida Health website.

Ad