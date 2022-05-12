78º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Man hospitalized in serious condition after Baymeadows hotel shooting, police say

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says police are talking with person of interest

Colette DuChanois, Web producer

Aaron Farrar, News4Jax reporter

Tags: Jacksonville, Baymeadows, Baymeadows Center, Dix Ellis Trail, Shooting
Jacksonville police investigate a shooting Thursday morning at a hotel on Dix Ellis Trail. (Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man suffered serious injuries in a shooting Thursday morning at a hotel in the city’s Baymeadows Center area, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Police said they responded about 9:40 a.m. to a shooting at the Days Inn by Wyndham Jacksonville Baymeadows on Dix Ellis Trail. That’s where they said they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to investigators, the shooting happened outside of the hotel rooms at the Days Inn.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was in serious condition at last check, according to JSO.

Police said they are in contact with a person of interest who was found at a different location. They said they are talking with him, but he was not in custody as of late Thursday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, there is no threat to public safety.

This Days Inn is down the street from Ameirca’s Best Inn, which has been the site of recent violence.

Anyone with additional information about Thursday’s shooting is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Jacksonville native and proud University of Florida graduate who joined News4Jax in March 2016.

email

Morning Show reporter

email

facebook

twitter