Man hospitalized in serious condition after Baymeadows hotel shooting, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man suffered serious injuri e s in a shooting Thursday morning at a hotel in the city’s Baymeadows Center area, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Police said they responded about 9:40 a.m. to a shooting at the Days Inn by Wyndham Jacksonville Baymeadows on Dix Ellis Trail. That’s where they said they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to investigators, the shooting happened outside of the hotel rooms at the Days Inn.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was in serious condition at last check, according to JSO.

Police said they are in contact with a person of interest who was found at a different location. They said they are talking with him, but he was not in custody as of late Thursday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, there is no threat to public safety.

This Days Inn is down the street from Ameirca’s Best Inn, which has been the site of recent violence.

Anyone with additional information about Thursday’s shooting is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).