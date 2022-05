BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist died Thursday afternoon in a crash on U.S. Highway 301 in Bradford County.

The crash happened just after noontime near State Road 100. The person who died, a 59-year-old man from Deleon Springs, was the only casualty.

According to FHP, the motorcyclist traveled off the roadway and crashed into a ditch. He was taken to a hospital in Starke where he died of his injuries.