Clay County woman turns $50 into $1M prize playing scratch-off game

The Florida Lottery released this photo of the winning ticket.

A 37-year-old Middleburg woman lucked out when she bought a $50 scratch-off lottery ticket in Jacksonville and won a $1 million prize.

The Clay County resident claimed the prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Florida Lottery’s Jacksonville District Office. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.

The Florida Lottery made the announcement about the lucky ticket on Friday the 13th.

She purchased the winning ticket from Jacksonville District, located at 8206 Philips Highway in Jacksonville. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket.

The 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game features a top prize of $25 million -- the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game and the best odds to become an instant millionaire. The $50 game’s overall odds of winning are 1 in 4.5.