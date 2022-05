Gas prices are at an all-time high on Friday for the fourth straight day. The price of gas in Florida averages $4.46 per gallon, AAA reported. That’s up 7 cents from Thursday.

The national average is now $4.43 -- which means Florida has surpassed the national average by four cents.

In Jacksonville, the current average for regular gas was $4.47. Diesel came in at a whopping $5.63.