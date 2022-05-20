Federal grand jury indicts father, son for conspiracy, having and selling firearm silencers

Special agents from FBI Jacksonville arrested a man and his adult son on a criminal complaint charging them with possession and transfer of firearm silencers not registered to them in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida announced Tuesday.

LIVE OAK, Fla. – A grand jury indictment filed Thursday charged Dustin Eward, 44, and Greg Eward, 24, both of Live Oak, of five counts total. One count of conspiracy, two counts of possession of firearm silencers, and two counts of transfer of firearm silencers.

Dustin Eward also faces a count of threatening to assault and murder a federal law enforcement officer.

The indictment said that the father and son duo used websites and social media to advertise and sell the firearm silencers. It also reads that the men manufactured and made parts for firearm silencers.

The men were taken into custody May 9 in previously confirmed law enforcement operations that took place in Live Oak and Lake City, according to a public affairs officer for FBI Jacksonville. They were arrested for possession and transfer of firearm silencers not registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record, the United States Attorney’s Officer for the Middle District of Florida.

According to the complaint, the Ewards live together in Live Oak. In filings with the state of Florida, they are identified as the corporate officers of Eward Research Inc. Through their company website, the Ewards nominally market “solvent traps,” which, in actuality, are firearm silencers or suppressors, prosecutors said.

Under federal law, it is illegal for any person to receive or possess firearm silencers that are not registered to that person in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record. It is also illegal to transfer firearm silencers in violation of the National Firearms Act.

Both Ewards remain in custody.