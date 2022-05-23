Group wants voters to decide on fate of Confederate monuments in Jacksonville

Members of the Unity Project gathered Monday on the steps of City Hall.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Debate continues over removing or keeping Confederate monuments in Jacksonville.

On Monday, members of the Unity Project gathered on the steps of City Hall. The group members, who wore red shirts, are in support of keeping the monuments because they say they represent history.

They are opposed to the plan that the city will take to hold more meetings and workshops to discuss the issue. In fact, they want the Jacksonville City Council to support proposed legislation set to be voted on Tuesday that would let voters decide on the fate of the monuments.

“We ask City Council to pass this ordinance to remove the cloud of suspicion and the distrust of it and the mismanagement of historical monuments,” said Blake Harper, with the Unity Project.

Those wanting to get rid of the monuments told News4JAX that they support the plan for further discussion. Ben Frazier, of the Northside Collation, said they should be taken down immediately.