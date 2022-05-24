CEO of VyStar apologizes: ‘We know we owe it to our members to get it right’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – Late Tuesday afternoon, the CEO of VyStar, Brian Wolfburg, sat down with News4JAX reporter Jim Piggott. Wolfburg said that VyStar is making progress on the online and mobile banking system and expects it to be fully functioning as normal next week.

“It was not a good week for us, it was not a good week for the community and we are going to make it up to them,” Wolfburg said.

Wolfburg also told us that VyStar believes in the Nymbus system to operate the new online and mobile banking for the credit union. Wolfburg also apologized he was not available last week, saying he was in Europe and couldn’t get back quickly, but was on the phone with his team the whole time.

