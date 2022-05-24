Some VyStar members experiencing delays as they try to access online banking

VyStar Credit Union is making progress on online and mobile banking issues, but there are still lingering problems.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – VyStar Credit Union is making progress on online and mobile banking issues, but there are still lingering problems, including wait times for members trying to access their accounts.

While members are finally able to access online banking from a computer or web browser, the mobile app still isn’t working.

On Monday night, members were greeted with the following message after they logged in to their accounts:

“Thank you for your patience. Initially, transactions back to May 13 are available below. Please view statements for previous transactions. Transfers between VyStar accounts are currently unavailable. If you have any questions, please contact us through Magic*Touch at 904-777-6001 or 800-235-6289.”

The message was the first time in a week that Vystar members have seen something other than an error message when trying to log in.

The credit union also said it was working toward a resolution on internal transfers within the next 72 hours.

On Tuesday afternoon, the following message appeared on VyStar’s website:

“You can access your account via computer or mobile browser at online.vystarcu.org. Due to high demand, you may experience a delay logging in as we rollout the platform over the coming days. Please stay in queue to log in. Thank you for your patience.

“We have extended hours in our Contact Center (6 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. through May 25) and at select branch and drive-thru locations.”

Tuesday marked the 11th day of the issues. The online and mobile banking outage began as the credit union was rolling out an update to its system.

Also on Tuesday, VyStar CEO Brian Wolfburg sat down with News4JAX reporter Jim Piggott. Wolfburg said that VyStar is making progress on the online and mobile banking system and expects it to be fully functioning as normal next week.

“It was not a good week for us, it was not a good week for the community, and we are going to make it up to them,” Wolfburg said.

Members told News4JAX on Tuesday that there was a waiting list to get online and that their position in line was upwards of 10,000.

VyStar member Anthony Clay said he had no wait when accessing his account online Monday night.

“I was able to see my account, everything,” Clay said.

But on Tuesday when he pulled up the site, he was number 10,697 in line.

“So I imagine everyone is trying to get on now that we’re able to get on the website,” Clay said.

But the wait time might not be as long as expected -- one News4JAX insider said from a line of nearly 12,000 people, she was able to access her account in about 15 minutes. Another VyStar member said it took them around 10 minutes also starting from about 12,000th in line.

In the meantime, a lot of people are still coming to physical locations or using phone banking to get their balances.

VyStar member Douglas Dixon said he’s not waiting in a virtual queue. Tuesday afternoon, he was told he was 13,315 in line.

“I’m just not going to bother until they get it fixed,” Dixon said.

VyStar member Islam Zayed said he’d rather just come in person to do his business.

“I have online banking. I was trying to pay my car loan and I was unable to, so I had to come take a 10-15 break from my job, so I can come make a payment,” Zayed said.

The message to VyStar from its members continues to be: get the problems fixed.

“It’s bad business. They should at least give us an estimate because right now we’re just banking in the blind,” said VyStar member Freddie Manning. “Don’t really have no idea when it’s going to be up.”

News4JAX had previously heard from VyStar that its priority is getting the website up because it can also be accessed on phones, so when it comes to that, it appears some progress is being made.