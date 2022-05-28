Arrest made after double shooting leaves 1 dead in Clay County

Thomas Edward Modlin, 32, is charged with murder and attempted murder in a double shooting in Clay County.

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – A 32-year-old man has been charged in a double shooting Friday night that left one victim dead and another hospitalized in Green Cove Springs, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said.

Thomas Edward Modlin is charged with murder and attempted murder, according to Clay County jail records.

According to Deputy Drew Ford, investigators found one person dead at the scene on Dothan Road near the intersection of Russell Road, west of US-17. Another was taken to a hospital for treatment. That person’s condition was unknown.

Ford said Friday night that deputies were interviewing a potential person of interest. It’s unclear if that person was Modlin, but Modlin was booked into the jail Saturday.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is still trying to figure out what led up to the double shooting but says this was an isolated situation and there was no threat to the community.