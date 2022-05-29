Family says they are left without air conditioning after 13+ shots fired in Jacksonville apartment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville family of seven is without air conditioning after gunfire hit their unit at a Westside apartment complex.

Shattered windows and holes in the walls, show the aftermath of bullets flying at Doneka William’s home early Thursday morning.

“It had to be like 13 or more gunshots,” said Wiliams.

Williams said her family was asleep when someone shot at her apartment at Arbor Oaks off Jammes Road. She immediately ran to her children. She said the bullets hit her bedroom, living room, windows and above her children’s room door. Fortunately, no one was hurt. She said she has no idea who would want to hurt her family.

Bullets also hit her air conditioner, causing it to stop working. Williams said she hasn’t had luck with getting the apartments to fix it and her five children, between the ages of 9 years old to 10 months, are at risk.

“They want me to fix everything. I have a daughter that has epilepsy she has seizures when she’s overheated. I have a son who has chronic asthma,” said Williams.

Williams said there is no description of the shooter.

“The officer was saying, the person, whoever it was, had to be on foot, how they were shooting. Because they shot diagonally. They didn’t shoot straight,” said Williams.

Without air conditioning and a suspect on the run, Williams said she doesn’t feel safe in her home. We reached out to the Arbor Oaks apartments, but with it being a weekend and a holiday, we had to leave a message. We have also requested the police report for the shooting.