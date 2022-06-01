Man critical after shooting on Jacksonville’s Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was hospitalized Tuesday evening in critical condition after a shooting on the Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police were called to the scene on Tempest Street at about 5:30 p.m. The man, who was not identified, was said to have been shot in his head.

There was no information about the suspected shooter, but Lt. Crawford, with the Sheriff’s Office, said police had identified a person of interest.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office or submit and anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida.