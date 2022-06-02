General Counsel expected to give legal opinion today on JSO Sheriff Mike Williams’ residency

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Facing a 2 p.m. deadline for a legal opinion, the city’s Office of General Counsel is expected to weigh in Thursday on the question of whether the sheriff of Jacksonville can remain sheriff while living in another county.

Mike Williams has been serving as Jacksonville’s sheriff for a year while living in Nassau County.

City Council President Sam Newby gave the city’s general counsel office until Thursday at 2 p.m. for a legal opinion. Newby originally asked for it to be given on Wednesday, but city lawyers said they needed more time.

Records show Williams and his wife sold their Jacksonville home a year ago, listing a new address in Nassau County on the deed selling their home.

According to the city’s charter: “If the sheriff should die, resign, or remove his residence from Duval County during his term of office, or be removed from office, the office of sheriff shall become vacant.”

Ad

However, Williams points to state law, which does not require a sheriff to live in a county where they serve, and Williams said the state law would overrule the city charter in this case.

On Monday, Williams said he has no intention of resigning as sheriff. We were told that he met with city attorneys at the sheriff’s office on Tuesday.

When News4JAX reporter Jim Piggott asked Newby what he is expecting, Newby replied, “I really don’t know. I have been talking to Jason all week and he hasn’t given me a clue, he’s holding it close to his vest. So, I don’t know what the opinion is going to be, but once I get it I’m sending it to City Council then to the media.”

On Monday, Piggott asked Sheriff Williams, “A lot of people, and you’ve read the comments, they believe this just isn’t right, to be the sheriff and move out of town. They say it shows Jacksonville isn’t safe, what do you tell them?”

Ad

TELL US: What do you think about Sheriff Williams living in Nassau County?

Sheriff Williams answered, “I completely disagree. We are a big metropolitan area, so there’s a lot of people that work and live in Jacksonville without residing in Jacksonville. JSO, me included, we are working everyday to keep people safe, and I think there’s example after example of that, so I disagree.”

Mayor Lenny Curry came to Williams’ defense on that score Wednesday, saying “people can debate the residency thing. Don’t start saying the guy has been absent and hasn’t been sheriff. That’s just not true.” Curry declined to weigh in on the legal aspect of Williams’ residency and said he leave that up to the lawyers.

Ad

In the meantime, there have been calls for Williams’ salary and retirement to be paid back to the taxpayers if the lawyers determine Williams vacated his seat last spring.