Yulee High School principal to leave job at end of June

Joe McLean, Reporter

YULEE, Fla. – Yulee High School is on the hunt for a new principal after the Nassau County School District said it will not be reassigning Yvon Joinville to the position next year.

He will officially leave the job on June 30.

The school district did not provide a reason for the release of the principal, and Joinville did not respond to our requests for comment.

In October, Joinville was heavily criticized by some parents for his response to a video that was circulated on social media showing two teenage boys -- one wearing a white hood -- using racial slurs.

In response, players on the school’s football team had planned to protest the treatment of Black students by sitting out of the school’s homecoming football game.

Joinville was criticized by parents for telling the student-athletes that if they refused to participate in the game -- that they would forfeit the rest of the season.

The principal’s job posting will be available through Friday, and a district spokesperson said a new principal will be appointed in the coming weeks.

