‘A major curveball’: With Williams announcing retirement, challenges emerge in race for Jacksonville sheriff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams on Thursday announced his sudden retirement amid controversy about a recent move from Duval to Nassau County. Meantime, six people had previously announced their intentions to run for sheriff in spring 2023 during the general election, which follows the special elections later this year.

The Jacksonville City Council plans to hold a meeting to set a date in August for a special election to fill Williams’ unexpired term. That’s followed by a general election runoff in November — and before this happens, Gov. Ron DeSantis will appoint an interim sheriff who will serve for a least a few months.

Candidates planning to run in the general election now have a lot less time to campaign and raise money. Williams had about a year left on his term, but his last day is now June 10.

“Make no mistake this is a major curveball,” said News4JAX political analyst Rick Mullaney. “You have six major candidates. They were looking until next March, and instead of next March, it’s likely going to be August, and that means a sprint.”

As Chris Hand, a government law attorney explains, it’s just the first round.

“This will fill a term through June 30th. They’ll have to do it all over again next March and May for a full 4-year term,” Hand said.

As a result, this could make the campaigning process a lot more expensive.

We turned to data from the Duval County Supervisor of Elections to crunch the latest campaign contribution numbers among the candidates. According to the data:

Republican T.K Waters has the largest sum, with $1,099,000

Democrat Lakesha Burton is not far behind, with $1,067,000

Republican Mathew Nemeth has raised $97,0000

Democrat Ken Jefferson has raised $46,000

Democrat Wayne Clark has raised $32,000

Democrat Tony Cummings has raised $352

Analysts say, in the end, there are a lot of factors that will come into play.

“The No. 1 challenge almost any candidate has is name identification, making sure the voters know that you are a candidate for office,” Hand said.

The City Council could vote on a date for the special election on Monday.