Community members to speak out against gun violence at rally for slain Raines football star

Family, friends and community leaders are holding a rally today to fight gun violence after Raines High School student Rashaud Fields was shot and killed just hours after his graduation. Attendees are asked to wear orange.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Family, friends and community leaders are holding a rally Friday to fight gun violence after a Raines High School student was shot and killed just hours after his graduation.

Rashaud Fields was a football star who graduated from Raines High School and was set to attend Keiser University on a football scholarship. Just hours after his graduation, he was shot at a graduation party and died from his injuries.

At an event at 6 p.m. Friday at Raines, called the “Rally for Rashaud,” people are expected to speak out against the senseless violence happening in Jacksonville.

Friday’s rally coincides with National Gun Violence Awareness Day, which started in 2013 when a teenage girl was accidentally shot and killed in Chicago. Her killers thought they were shooting at rival gang members.

As part of the day, people wear the color orange in solidarity with those who have lost loved ones to gun violence or survived gun violence.

Friday’s day of recognition also comes as the nation is dealing with the aftermath of several deadly mass shootings -- including the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, the supermarket shooting in Buffalo, New York, and the shooting most recently at a hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Lawmakers are set to vote on gun reform legislation as soon as next week.

Also happening Friday is Fields’ viewing from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Q.L. Douglas Funeral Home. His funeral will be Saturday at Philippian Community Church on New Kings Road.