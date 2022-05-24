Popular Raines graduate & athlete killed in shooting after graduation party

Rashaud Fields had just graduated hours before he was shot.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Family and friends of Raines High School football player, Rashaud Fields, confirm he was killed Monday night in a shooting in the Highlands neighborhood.

The shooting was reported to police around 10 p.m. Monday, just hours after Fields graduated from the school.

When officers arrived at a home on Pine Estates Road, they found the teen with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital but did not survive.

A neighbor tells News4JAX that there was a graduation party happening and there were a lot of cars on the street. That neighbor did say he did not hear a shooting or a lot of noise.

Family and friends of Raines High School football player Rashaud Fields confirm he was killed Monday night in a shooting in the Highlands neighborhood. The shooting was reported to police around 10 p.m. Monday, just hours after Fields graduated from the school.

Family members said on Tuesday, “He was a good kid. All he did was go to school, play football, and take care of his grandma.”

They added, “He had a full ride scholarship to Keiser University in Fort Lauderdale.”

Rashaud Fields (Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Fields was a two-way player for the Vikings, spending time at tackle and guard, as well as on the defensive line for the Vikings. He committed to Keiser University earlier this month. The school said in a statement that it sent its “heartfelt condolences” to Fields’ family and the community.

Ad

Hi everyone doing today my name Is Rashaud Fields and I am a 2022 graduate football player I play d-end and I would like to tell y’all I am the most happy to say I would be taken my talent to Keiser university in west palm beach I would like to thank @Mickey_ORourke — Rashaud Fields (@RashaudFields) May 6, 2022

“We’re deeply saddened to learn about the death of Raines High School graduate Rashaud Fields. He was a bright young man who had hopes of continuing his education and football career at Keiser University,” said Gary Vonk, Keiser University’s Flagship campus president. “We send our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends and offer to provide any assistance or support needed during this difficult time.”

Rashaud Fields had just graduated from Raines High School in Jacksonville hours before he was shot and killed Monday night.

Investigators are looking for witnesses or surveillance videos that might identify the shooter or shooters.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.