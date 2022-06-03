87º

Let us know: Did you switch banks amid VyStar’s ongoing online banking woes?

Temporary outage drags on with timeline unclear

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Anne Maxwell, I-TEAM and general assignment reporter

VyStar Credit Union (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – What was supposed to take a few days has turned into a three-week fiasco for VyStar Credit Union’s mobile and online banking sites.

News4JAX keeps hearing from VyStar members who are frustrated, fed up and tired of waiting on issues with their new online and mobile banking platform to be resolved.

On May 20, a VyStar executive told News4JAX that there is no timeframe for when the issue will be fixed, but they are working around the clock to resolve the issues.

Have you had enough? Did you leave VyStar or are you thinking about leaving? Let us know below.

Carianne Luter is a social media producer for News4Jax and has worked at Channel 4 since December 2015. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a degree in communications.

