Let us know: Did you switch banks amid VyStar’s ongoing online banking woes?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – What was supposed to take a few days has turned into a three-week fiasco for VyStar Credit Union’s mobile and online banking sites.

News4JAX keeps hearing from VyStar members who are frustrated, fed up and tired of waiting on issues with their new online and mobile banking platform to be resolved.

On May 20, a VyStar executive told News4JAX that there is no timeframe for when the issue will be fixed, but they are working around the clock to resolve the issues.

Related: Q&A: VyStar spokesperson says credit union making ‘great progress’ | As VyStar’s online & mobile banking platforms remain offline, Florida Office of Financial Regulation monitors situation

Ad

Have you had enough? Did you leave VyStar or are you thinking about leaving? Let us know below.