Hundreds pack church to say farewell to Raines football player killed in shooting hours after graduation

Mourners pack Philippian Community Church to say goodbye to Raines football player Rashaud Fields.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Philippian Community Church on New Kings Road was filled Saturday with family, friends and loved ones of Raines football player Rashaud Fields.

They were there to say goodbye.

Fields was shot and killed May 23 just hours after graduating from Raines High School.

Fields, who was a two-way player for the Vikings, was set to attend Keiser University in Ft. Lauderdale on a football scholarship.

Loved ones gathered Friday night to rally against gun violence in Fields’ memory.

Kizzy James, a cousin of Fields, said he was always with his family and they described him as a big teddy bear.

“He’s never been in any gang, never smoked, never did anything,” James said.

Fields’ family is still hoping for justice as no arrests have been made in the case.

Investigators are still looking to speak with witnesses or collect surveillance videos that might identify Fields’ shooter.

During the march Friday night, Fields’ mother, Yvonne Fields, made a plea to the public.

“I just want all these kids to know — stop the violence,” she said. “Keep the guns down and stop the violence.”