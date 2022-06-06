JEA to trim trees in Hyde Park Tuesday morning for hurricane preparation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JEA is making sure people in the Hyde Park neighborhood are safe from falling trees and branches during this year’s hurricane season.

Crews will start trimming trees in the Hyde Park Circle neighborhood Tuesday, June 7 at 10 a.m.

According to JEA, trimming trees is vital for hurricane season to maintain power and keep communities safe and prepared for whatever Mother Nature sends their way.

Most storm-related power outages are caused by tree branches falling on power lines. JEA has invested millions in making electrical systems more storm-resistant to prevent any disruptions.

JEA works to protect the environment during this process by using arboricultural methods that are best for the trees’ long-term health. Crews have received additional training on how to maintain sensitive tree canopies when working in historical districts such as Hyde Park Circle.

JEA is reminding residents to ensure your JEA account information is up to date so, in the event of a storm outage, they can reach you with power restoration updates.

You can update your information at DoMoreWithJEA.com. You are also encouraged to explore the website for more helpful hurricane resources such a Restoration 1-2-3, which informs residents about JEA’s restoration process.