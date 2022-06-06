More than 30 companies looking to hire 1200+ positions at job fair Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than 30 companies in a variety of industries are looking for new employees throughout Jacksonville.

The job fair is on Thursday, June 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel located at 1201 Riverplace Blvd.

Parking and admission are free.

Job seekers are encouraged to register online and upload your resume to increase your employment opportunities.

This event will have positions for everyone from entry-level to managerial opportunities in various industries such as medical, hospitality, and media.

Click here to read more about the job fair event.

A few of the featured employers include Duval County Public Schools, ESPN, Florida Blue, GATE, Internal Revenue Service, Fairfield Inn & Suites, and many more.

Tips for Job Fair Success:

• Dress professionally as if attending a job interview

• Practice your personalized pitch which should summarize your skills and experience

• Make a good first – and lasting – impression with each recruiter

• Bring several copies of your updated resume or work history to the event