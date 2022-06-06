Officer-involved shooting reported in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The St. Augustine Police Department reported an officer-involved shooting in the area of South Dixie Sunday evening.

Police advised the community to avoid the area at Madeore Street and Pellicer Road. The scene was secured, and police reported no threat to the community.

A suspect was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. No officers or deputies were injured in the shooting.

We’ll provide updates to this story as soon as we learn more.