Woman accused of shooting man sparks SWAT standoff on Southside: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman barricaded herself inside a unit at the Windsor Falls Condominiums on Jacksonville’s Southside Tuesday morning after police said she shot a man in the shoulder.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office SWAT unit was called to the scene to try to get the woman to come out.

Police said the incident began with a reported shooting just before 9 a.m. on Snowy Canyon Drive. Jacksonville Fire Rescue confirmed one patient was taken to a hospital. That person’s condition was not known.

The complex where the woman is in the standoff with police is next door to the U.S. Social Security Administration offices off Bonneval Road.

The entire area is completely blocked off on both sides by police, so drivers will have to find another route to get home.