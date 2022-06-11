7 months, no arrests: Family pleads for answers after son killed in Eastside drive-by

Family members of a 17-year-old gunned down on Halloween are still pleading for answers about seven months after his death.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Family members of a 17-year-old gunned down on Halloween are still pleading for answers about seven months after his death.

Jocori Jones was shot and killed on Jacksonville’s Eastside -- several doors down from his home during the early morning of Sunday, Oct. 31.

No arrests have been made yet.

His mother told News4JAX that she feels like investigators at the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office have forgotten about his case. She said she just wants answers about her child’s death -- which haunts her every single day.

She said she misses his laugh and smile every day.

“Always kept everybody laughing -- so that’s the part that we miss the most because we don’t have our jokester around anymore,” Courtney Jones, mother of Jocori Jones, said.

Jocori was walking down his street with friends when a silver car pulled up -- firing shots. His father was in the shower when he heard the gunshots, ran outside and found him shot to death -- just several doors down from their home on the Eastside.

His mom lost her only child.

“What did the killer take away from you?” News4JAX reporter Renee Beninate asked.

“Everything that was life,” Jones said. “Whole life. Everything. Everything’s gone now. All the plans are over… everything is horrible. Our whole life is in the dirt.”

Family and friends have held marches calling for justice since the teen’s death. But seven months later -- no arrests have been made.

His mother said she hasn’t heard back from investigators since February and is calling for more transparency regarding this case.

“JSO needs to do better because they ask the families to trust them and we do -- but then we’re ignored.”

News4JAX reached out to JSO to find out the status of this investigation. We are still waiting on a response.

If you have anything about this case -- call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office or First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.