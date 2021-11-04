Supporters march for 17-year-old killed in Jacksonville drive-by shooting

Friends and family along with the organization Cure Violence on Wednesday honored the life of a 17-year-old who was gunned down in a drive-by shooting.

Jocori Jones was killed early Halloween morning near Kooker Park. On Wednesday evening, activists took to the streets of the Eastside -- calling for an end to the violence.

Jones’ father, Terrence Bozman, said he was in the shower when he heard the gunshots. He ran outside and found his son’s body.

“I just hated myself for looking up and just seeing my son laying there like that,” Bozman said. “It basically just took all the life out of me.”

Many lives changed in the instant Jones was killed. He was a son, a big brother to three siblings and a friend to many.

“The young kids, it’s like, they just -- it’s getting out of hand,” Bozman said. “They’ve got to stop all this killing.”

Ad

Flowers, photos and balloons were left just steps from where the teen’s body was found.

Photo from march and vigil for Jocori Jones

Dozens of people, including those from anti-violence groups from across Jacksonville joined the march on Wednesday evening.

“My brother was murdered right in my face in 1988,” said Gale Williams, founder of Southern Women Against Gun Violence. “This is something I don’t want to see anybody else go through. "

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.