‘Pub Walk’ kicks off event-filled weekend to highlight 200 years of Jacksonville

Numerous events are taking place this weekend as Jacksonville celebrates 200 years as a city.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Numerous events are taking place this weekend as Jacksonville celebrates 200 years as a city.

The first event kicked off downtown Friday night with a “Pub Walk” that highlighted Jacksonville’s rich history.

“We love Jacksonville and we’re glad to be here to celebrate the bicentennial,” Patty Mock, an event attendee, said.

The pub walk was filled with stories that go back for centuries.

Related: Jacksonville’s bicentennial celebration this Saturday | Jax200 Bold City Bicentennial

“It’s called Legends and Liars. I’ll tell you 13 stories -- one of them is a lie and you have to guess,” Gary Sass, Pub Walk leader, said.

Ad

Participants learned about the founder of Jacksonville, Isaiah Hart.

The official birthday celebration is Saturday with the Bicentennial Street Festival & Fireworks from noon to 10 p.m. These events will stretch from James Weldon Johnson Park to Riverfront Plaza downtown.

SLIDESHOW | Celebrating Jacksonville’s bicentennial: Here are documents from 1822

The festival will include artists painting street scenes, food trucks, historical character actor reenactments, art displays, a parade, the reading of a mayoral proclamation, and more. The evening will feature concerts from bands like Let’s Ride Brass Band, followed by fireworks over the St. Johns River.

This is a free event for everyone. Click here for more details.