Sheriff’s Office warns of increase in scam callers impersonating JSO personnel

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If someone calls you and says they are with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, and then asks for money -- hang up right away, JSO warns. It’s a scam!

The Sheriff’s Office warned that it has seen an increase in scam calls involving the caller impersonating someone from JSO and then asking for money in exchange for eliminating an arrest warrant.

JSO doesn’t operate that way, the Sheriff’s Office explained.

“JSO will never call you and ask for money or any type of monetary funds in exchange for getting out of a warrant,” the department wrote in a social media warning.

In fact, no one from JSO will call you asking for money at all, the department said.