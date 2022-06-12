Man accused of attacking woman at Arlington gas station appears in court

A man accused of attacking a woman inside an Arlington gas station remains in jail tonight after the charges against Kevin Williamson were updated to a felony. The State Attorney's Office said Friday this case won't be prosecuted as a hate crime.

A man who had been facing a misdemeanor battery charge in connection with an attack on a woman inside an Arlington gas station appeared in court on Saturday.

It comes after the judge upgraded his charge to a felony.

Kevin Williamson, 59, appeared in court and didn’t seem to be fazed by the severity of the charge, even cracking a joke.

Williamson disclosed that his occupation is as a painter and that he made “maybe” $1,500 in the last month.

The judge also kept his bond for Williamson the same as before, which is at $50,003.

Asked if he had any dependents, Williamson replied “No sir, except some cats.”

Attorneys for the victim, Rayme McCoy, also revealed Friday that she was pregnant at the time of the attack, but didn’t learn of the pregnancy until later.

Prosecutors said there are two reasons they won’t be classifying this a hate crime: They don’t have evidence that McCoy was “individually targeted” because of her race” and because of her own actions just before the attack.

The state says they are obligated to only file charges they believe can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt to a jury.