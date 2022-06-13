JSO Sheriff Pat Ivey announces several personnel changes as part of his administration

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Sheriff Pat Ivey was sworn into office on Saturday, and wasted no time announcing personnel changes Monday as part of the transition to his administration. Sheriff Ivey announced Nick Burgos as Undersheriff. Joe Cowan will replace Nick Burgos as Director of Patrol & Enforcement. There were several other announcements listed on the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
Ivey will fill the role until an August special election when voters will choose a sheriff who will fulfill the remainder of Williams’ second term. The special election is expected to take place Aug. 23 with a runoff election, if needed, in November.