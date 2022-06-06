Gov. DeSantis says Undersheriff Pat Ivey will be interim sheriff, endorsed T.K. Waters in election

Undersheriff Pat Ivey will become sheriff when Mike Williams steps down on Friday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – Gov. Ron DeSantis visited Jacksonville on Monday and announced Undersheriff Pat Ivey will be interim sheriff and endorsed T.K. Waters ahead of the upcoming special election for sheriff.

“I will be elevating the Undersheriff Pat Ivey to be the Sheriff when Mike Williams steps down on Friday,” DeSantis said during the press briefing at JFRD Fire Station #50. “I’m supporting T.K. Waters for the next Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, sheriff of JSO,” he also said.

Williams said he was enforcing Waters because of his excellent leadership and background.

“I think he has a tremendous background,” DeSantis said after announcing his endorsement. “I think he’s been involved in various levels of law enforcement. I think he would provide really excellent leadership for the people of Jacksonville. That’ll be determined obviously in August, November, beyond. He has my support there. But for this immediate appointment, Pat Ivey will get the nod on Friday.”

Jacksonville city leaders plan met Monday at City Hall to discuss the next step in replacing Sheriff Mike Williams. Williams is set to retire Friday.

During the announcement, DeSantis thanked Williams for his service to Jacksonville and said he thinks Nassau County is a beautiful place.

“I just want to thank Mike Williams for his service,” DeSantis said. “He’s had a great career in law enforcement. I think he’s done a great job here in northeast Florida and I think he’s been a good public servant, he’s been somebody I consider a friend. I wish him fair winds and following seas, I guess as a Nassau County resident, it’s a beautiful place. We thank him for his service.”

Sheriff Mike Williams set off a firestorm after it was revealed he sold his Oceanway home and moved to Nassau County. In a statement, he said he would retire a year early to avoid a courtroom battle.

Right now, there are six candidates who are running in the 2023 election. Candidates planning to run in the general election now have a lot less time to campaign and raise money.

The special election is expected to take place in August with a runoff election—if needed in November.