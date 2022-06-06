Jacksonville City Council approves a special election for sheriff on August 23

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams retirement goes into effect Friday, June 10. On Monday, Governor Ron DeSantis named current JSO Undersheriff Pat Ivey as Interim Sheriff. Also on Monday, the Jacksonville City Council voted to approve a special election for sheriff August 23.

T.K. Waters is currently the chief of investigations at JSO, but says he plans to retire soon to focus on running for sheriff. Waters’ statement reads: “I intend to retire from JSO in the coming weeks after transitioning my responsibilities as chief of investigations and I will be a candidate in the special election for sheriff.”

On Monday, DeSantis announced he endorses Republican candidate T.K. Waters for sheriff.

The shake-up all started when word got out that Sheriff Mike Williams moved out of Jacksonville a year ago, and now lives in Nassau County. The city’s charter states: “If the sheriff should die, resign, or remove his residence from Duval County during his term of office, or be removed from office, the office of sheriff shall become vacant.”

Sheriff Williams announced his retirement last Thursday. “After some consideration, I have decided that a court battle over my residency would not be good for our community,” Williams wrote in a letter announcing his decision. “I’m proud of my 31 years of service to this City and am excited about a new chapter and new challenges.”

Right now, there are six candidates who are running in the 2023 election. Candidates planning to run in the general election now have a lot less time to campaign and raise money.