Attorneys for Jax Beach mother accused in 3-year-old’s death plan to present insanity defense

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The attorney for a Jacksonville Beach woman accused in the death of her 3-year-old son has filed a notice of intent to present an insanity defense.

In the filing, the defense says Amy Oliver suffers from a “constellation” of infirmities and defects, including depression, anxiety, premenstrual dysphoric disorder and other undiagnosed mental disorders. Her lawyers contend that because of those conditions, she did not know what she was doing was wrong.

The defense is trying to arrange an emergency mental evaluation by a psychologist.

Oliver was arrested in January after her son was found unresponsive in a bedroom at a home on Republic Drive in Jacksonville Beach in October. The boy later died. Court records show the child was at the center of a custody dispute between his parents.

Ad

Oliver’s trial is set for next month, but the defense has asked for a continuance. She’s been indicted on a charge of first-degree murder.