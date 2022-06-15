How JFRD works to prevent heat exhaustion

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Firefighters already work in extreme conditions, but hot weather makes it much tougher.

With feel like temperatures reaching triple digits, crews can be at a greater risk of heat-related illnesses.

On Wednesday, I spoke with Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department Capt. Eric Prosswimmer about how intense it can be for crews in this heat. Firefighters responded no matter what -- even on days when it feels hotter than 100 degrees out, and crews can be outdoors for hours in the heat with heavy gear weighing them down.

“For an everyday person going out in the street, they can be caught with heat exhaustion in this condition,” Prosswimmer said. “Add 70-80 pounds of gear -- OK, that’s nonbreathable and you’re working as hard as you can, elevating your heart rate to its max.”

Prosswimmer gave me a small taste of what that’s like.

I put on the gear and just walked around. I couldn’t last more than a minute.

It is HOT today! Now imagine how it feels to be a firefighter who has to work on these conditions.

Well, today I got a mild taste of that and let’s just say I didn’t last very long 😅

Prosswimmer says some crews do extra training so their bodies can handle the intensity.

“You have to know what you’re capable of,” Prosswimmer said. “Some of us workout in the heat just to accumulate it.”

Exposure to high temperatures combined with high humidity and strenuous exercise are top causes of heat exhaustion, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Another way JFRD prevents heat exhaustion is by giving crews needed breaks.

Prosswimmer also says they carry coolers with iced water and have trucks with air conditioning to prevent overheating.