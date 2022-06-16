4th arrest made in deaths of Flagler County 16-year-olds

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday announced a fourth arrest in connection to the shooting deaths of two 16-year-olds.

According to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office, Terrell Sampson, 18, was arrested for attempted second-degree murder in the death of Noah Smith, 16.

Investigators had been searching for Sampson since a warrant was signed for his arrest this week. He was located inside a residence along Wedge Lane. A 30-year-old man was also arrested and charged with harboring a fugitive.

PREVIOUS STORY: 3 accused in murders of 2 Flagler County 16-year-olds amid ongoing ‘beef’ between ‘wannabe’ gangs, sheriff says

Three men were arrested Tuesday — Tyrese Patterson, 20, Steven Monroe, 23, and Davondre Williams, 18, who are all members of “Get Stepped On” from the Palm Coast area, the Sheriff’s Office said. All have been accused in connection with Smith’s murder.

Williams is also accused of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder with a firearm in the homicide of 16-year-old Keymarion Hall.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said the murders were the result of a “beef between two groups of wannabe badasses.”