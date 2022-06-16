89º

LIVE

Local News

COVID-19 testing, vaccine site at Joseph Lee Center closing at end of June

Joe McLean, Reporter

Tags: Jacksonville, Coronavirus, COVID-19 testing, Duval County, Health
FILE (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As the demand for coronavirus testing decreases, the city of Jacksonville on Thursday announced that the COVID-19 testing and vaccine site at the Joseph Lee Center will be closing at the end of this month.

The last day to get a COVID-19 test or a vaccine shot at the center located at 5120 Perry Street is June 30.

The reason for the closure: The Duval County health department says it’s shifting focus to providing COVID-19 services to specific areas of town.

For information about other testing and vaccination sites in Duval County, click here.

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Joe covers education and breaking news. He is a frequent contributor to the News4Jax I-team and Trust Index coverage.

email

facebook

twitter