COVID-19 testing, vaccine site at Joseph Lee Center closing at end of June

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As the demand for coronavirus testing decreases, the city of Jacksonville on Thursday announced that the COVID-19 testing and vaccine site at the Joseph Lee Center will be closing at the end of this month.
The last day to get a COVID-19 test or a vaccine shot at the center located at 5120 Perry Street is June 30.
The reason for the closure: The Duval County health department says it’s shifting focus to providing COVID-19 services to specific areas of town.
For information about other testing and vaccination sites in Duval County
