Help your car beat the summer heat to keep it running on the street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Temperatures are scorching.

AAA has tips on how drivers can protect their vehicles from the summer heat.

Over the past few days, Jacksonville residents have been hit with multiple heat advisory warnings regarding temperatures that felt like they reached over 100 degrees.

AAA said they experience more car trouble calls in the summer months due to rising temperatures.

AAA said it has not seen an increase in the number of calls from drivers running out of gas in Florida so far. However, as the mercury rises, so does the risk for dead batteries, blown tires and faulty air conditioners.

Is your car ready for the summer heat? If not, these tips are sure to keep drivers keep their cool.

Get your battery tested

Most batteries last three to five years. Each day of extreme weather pushes a battery closer to its end. Slow “stutter” starts are often signs that a battery is weakening. Should the battery need replacement, replace it before it dies or a AAA Roadside Service technician can replace it.

Ensure your tires are properly inflated

Driving on under-inflated tires reduces fuel economy and causes overheating, increasing the likelihood of a blowout. This problem becomes even more of a concern when road temperatures are extremely high.

Check your tire pressure once a month

Inflate tires to manufacturer specifications, which are listed on the decal, normally located on the driver’s doorjamb. Also, inspect the tire treads for adequate depth and any signs of uneven wear that might indicate inflation, suspension or alignment problems. It’s always a good idea to check your pressure before any road trips as well.

Check your fluids

When fluids are low, the possibility of overheating increases. Drivers should check all vehicle fluids including motor oil, transmission fluid, power steering fluid and brake fluid to ensure they are filled to the appropriate levels. If any fluids need to be topped off, be sure to use the type of fluid specified in the owner’s manual.

AAA also suggests being prepared for breakdown by keeping a well-stocked emergency kit including a cellphone charger, water, non-perishable food items, jumper cables, a flashlight with extra batteries, road flares or an emergency beacon, basic hand tools and a first aid kit.

It’s also a good idea to have a roadside rescue plan in place. Ensure your AAA membership is active and your plan is suitable for your needs and the distance you plan to travel. Roadside assistance is available to members on the AAA mobile app.

If you’re a AAA member, you can receive a free multi-point vehicle inspection and a 10% discount on labor on regularly priced services at any AAA Approved Auto Repair Facility.

Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find the nearest location.