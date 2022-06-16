Jury recommends life sentence for man convicted in Jacksonville couple’s 2005 killing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The resentencing trial for a man convicted in the 2005 murder of a Jacksonville couple went to a jury on Thursday, which agreed on a life sentence in prison for Alan Wade without the possibility of parole.

Wade was convicted of killing Reggie and Carol Summer. The couple was kidnapped, robbed and buried alive.

The state attorney’s office said there was a split jury vote. For a death sentence, the decision had to be unanimous.

During Wade’s resentencing trial, his defense team admitted Wade committed a horrible crime but doesn’t deserve to die.

“While some crimes do deserve the death penalty, some defendants do not,” Wade’s attorney said

A sentencing date still has to be set, and there’s a status hearing scheduled Friday for a co-defendant, Michael Jackson, who is also getting a resentencing trial. A resentencing trial for a third co-defendant, Tiffany Cole, won’t happen until February.

Ad

Cole, Jackson and Wade all had their death penalty sentences thrown out because they weren’t unanimous jury recommendations.