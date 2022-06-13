Resentencing trial continues for one of men convicted of burying local couple alive

Alan Wade is being resentenced in the murder of a Jacksonville couple

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As the resentencing trial for one of the men convicted in the murder of Reggie and Carol Sumner resumed Monday morning, one of the key questions on everyone’s minds was quickly answered.

After shaking up the courtroom last week when he tried to change his testimony from a previous trial, Bruce Nixon, one of the co-defendants in the murder case, would not be returning to the stand, Judge Michael Weatherby said.

Before prosecutors resumed their case, Weatherby informed the jury that Nixon was “not available to either side as a witness.”

“You should draw no inference at all from his absence. You should also disregard Mr. Nixon’s testimony that took place Thursday afternoon,” Weatherby instructed the jury.

Prosecutors then began Monday’s testimony by having Nixon’s original testimony read into the record. The state is also expected to have victim impact statements Monday in the resentencing for Alan Wade.

Wade, Michael Jackson, and another co-defendant, Tiffany Cole, were all sentenced to death in the Sumner murders. The Jacksonville couple was kidnapped, robbed, and buried alive in 2015.

Wade and Jackson had their death penalty sentences thrown out because they weren’t unanimous jury recommendations.

Jury selection for Jackson and Wade started earlier last week, and then Weatherby agreed to separate the resentencing trials, starting with Wade.

Opening statements and witness testimony for Wade’s resentencing trial began Thursday -- and included bombshell testimony from Nixon, who was himself convicted of six felony counts of murder, kidnapping and robbery of Carol and Reggie Sumner but was not sentenced to death.

While on the stand, Nixon changed his testimony from what he’d given on the stand previously, and Weatherby warned Nixon that he was exposing himself to perjury charges and that he didn’t want him on the stand unless he knew what he was doing.

The judge decided to have someone talk to Nixon about the ramifications of taking the stand -- and the decision was announced Monday morning that he would not be testifying for either side.

Also on the stand last week was the Medical Examiner who performed the Sumners’ autopsies, a transcript from Carol Sumner’s daughter was read, and the lead detective in the case testified. This detective was the only one cross-examined, and it was all about Wade’s involvement.

The state said Wade had a check on Reggie Sumner’s account for $8,000, and that he was there when Jackson and Cole impersonated the Sumners while on the phone with police.

The defense responded by getting the detective to agree that Jackson was the mastermind behind all this and that the detective didn’t know if Wade was present during that phone call.