Juneteenth 2022: What’s open, closed for the holiday?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Juneteenth, which is June 19, is the traditional commemoration date of the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States.

On June 17, 2021, President Joe Biden signed legislation making it a U.S. federal holiday. This year, June 19 falls on a Sunday, so the federal holiday will be observed on Monday, June 20.

Last year, members of the Jacksonville City Council voted Tuesday 16-2 in favor of making Juneteenth a paid holiday for city workers. Many state and local federal offices will be closed -- along with banks and other businesses.

Related: Juneteenth: A look at the history of the federal holiday & its meaning | County-by-county list: Juneteenth celebrations, events across the Jacksonville area | Juneteenth more than just a holiday for many Jacksonville organizations

Ad

Here is a list of offices and facilities that will be closed on Monday, June 20, 2022:

Government Offices: City government offices and facilities are closed on Monday, June 20, in observance of the Juneteenth holiday. Click here for a full list of closures.

District offices: Schools and district offices are closed in observance of Juneteenth.

USPS: The U.S. Post Office will be closed, and mail will not run on June 20th.

Ad

Libraries: All Jacksonville Public Library locations will be closed Monday, June 20 in observance of Juneteenth.

Waste Pickup & Recycling: There will be no disruption to service.

Banks: According to the Federal Reserve website, most U.S. banks and their branches will be closed on June 20. We suggest calling your bank before you go.

630-CITY Call Center: The office will be closed Monday, June 20. Citizens can submit a request for City service online anytime at myjax.custhelp.com.

Tennis Centers: Southside Tennis will be open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. All other tennis centers will be closed. Pickleball and Hard courts will be accessible at Fort Family Tennis Center and Boone Tennis Center.

Huguenot Memorial Park: Huguenot Memorial Park will be open from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, June 20. The admissions gate closes for entry at 6:30 p.m. Camping is available.

Ad

Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park: Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park will open at 8 a.m. and will close at the regular time of 8 p.m.

Pools: Cecil Aquatics Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Outdoor pools will be open Monday, June 20 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Click here for a list of outdoor pools that will be open on Monday.

COVID-19 Testing and Vaccinations: All COVID-19 testing and vaccinations sites operated by Agape Family Health, Telescope Health and Duval Department of Health will be closed on Monday, June 20.

Click here for more information.