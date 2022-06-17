Man charged with murder in 30-year-old’s 2019 shooting death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 21-year-old man has been charged with murder in a 2019 shooting that left a 30-year-old man dead in the Allendale neighborhood.

Police were called to the shooting just after 10 p.m. on July 24, 2019, at the corner of West 12th and Prospect streets.

They found the 30-year-old man, whose name has not been released, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

The Homicide and Crime Scene Units began investigating and eventually identified Daishawn Brown as the shooter, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

He was arrested and charged with murder.